My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8%

LMT opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

