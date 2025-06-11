EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $15.76. EchoStar shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1,198,054 shares changing hands.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

About EchoStar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 374.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 83,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EchoStar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 49.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 115,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

