EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $15.76. EchoStar shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1,198,054 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
