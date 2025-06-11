KBR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

KBR has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in KBR by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

