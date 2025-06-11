Fortinet FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

