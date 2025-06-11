Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sailpoint also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Sailpoint Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE SAIL opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Sailpoint has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.69 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sailpoint

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sailpoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Sailpoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

