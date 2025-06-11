Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $60,137,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,247,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

