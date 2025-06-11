McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 825 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

