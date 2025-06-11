My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

