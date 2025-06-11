Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.7% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2%

DE opened at $515.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.44.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

