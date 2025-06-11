Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

