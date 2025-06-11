Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, OV Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.35. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

