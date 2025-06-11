Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

