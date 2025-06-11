Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 38,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $294,355.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 845,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,705.56. This trade represents a 4.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.