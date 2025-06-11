Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

