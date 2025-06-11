Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,010 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4,794.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 474,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 464,873 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6,996.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BERY opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

