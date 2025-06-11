iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,682.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.5% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

