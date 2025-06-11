Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 16.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,675. The trade was a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 21,070 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,941.10. The trade was a 4.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 131,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

