Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,091 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,091 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,086,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $115,133,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 574,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $234.91 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average is $204.81.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.