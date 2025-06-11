The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $291.77 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.54 and its 200-day moving average is $352.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

