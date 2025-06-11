Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

