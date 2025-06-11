Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

