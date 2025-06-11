Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.63. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.