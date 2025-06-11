Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.0% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Visa stock opened at $370.89 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $371.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. The stock has a market cap of $684.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

