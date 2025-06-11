Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 81,488 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin worth $216,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $671.18 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

