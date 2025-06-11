Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 470 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

