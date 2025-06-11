Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,347 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

