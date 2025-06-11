Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Metsera FY2026 Earnings

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Metsera in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Metsera stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. Metsera has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth $76,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth $4,083,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter worth $8,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at $568,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

