Brokers Issue Forecasts for BigBear.ai FY2026 Earnings

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBAI. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Choreo LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,817.87. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock valued at $752,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

