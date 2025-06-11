Analysts Set Expectations for Genius Group FY2026 Earnings

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Genius Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Genius Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

