Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Cybin FY2026 Earnings

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cybin in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.94) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cybin from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cybin from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:CYBN opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.68. Cybin has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cybin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 3,546.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Cybin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

