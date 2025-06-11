Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Cabaletta Bio FY2026 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

