Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRBU FY2026 Earnings

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

