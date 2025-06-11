Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on LUNR FY2026 Earnings

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million.

LUNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $484,658.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,077,006.72. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,344 shares of company stock worth $3,591,223. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

