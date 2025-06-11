Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Arvinas FY2026 Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 11,283.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

