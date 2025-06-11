Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on KALV FY2026 Earnings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7%

KALV opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $32,867.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,274.24. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,538.70. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $206,176 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

