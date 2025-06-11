Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.