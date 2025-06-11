JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) is Skyline Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 4.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,681,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,009,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after acquiring an additional 596,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.