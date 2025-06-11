Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $406,728,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ICE opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $163.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.