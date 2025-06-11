Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

C stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

View Our Latest Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.