Visionary Horizons LLC Purchases New Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

