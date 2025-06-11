Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.44.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

