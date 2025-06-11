Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,529 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 488,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 406,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,755,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

