Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

