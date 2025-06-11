Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.