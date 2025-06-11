Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.