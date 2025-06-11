Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $107,863,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after acquiring an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.