BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.