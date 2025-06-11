Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

