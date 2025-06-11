Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:D opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

