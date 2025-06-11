Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $380,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $265.11 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.